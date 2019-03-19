For three decades the Kamsack Playhouse Theatre has been a regional hub for the arts.

Now event organizers say that hosting concerts will be a struggle. Dwindling ticket sales are putting future performances in jeopardy. And, as the current concert season ends, organizers know that they will only have one more to make enough money to continue.

The problem, said Jack Koreluik, Kamsack Arts Council Chairperson, is the attendance. “Not having enough people from the community coming out and supporting it [is the cause].

“We want to have live entertainment in our theatre. We feel that's very, very important for the community.”

The theatre first opened its doors in the 1948. For many years, it only showed movies. But when ownership passed to the community in the 1980s, the theatre began hosting concerts and plays.

Patrons say the loss of the concerts would be a loss for the region.

Rod Gardner is a former mayor of Kamsack. "I think [the concerts are] good for the community and good for the area,” he said to CTV News. “Hopefully they can keep them going. And if I can do my part by supporting them then I'll definitely be here"

Margaret Ratushny is worried what will happened if the Arts Council can’t afford future concerts.

"It would be a very big loss to the community because we have such few cultural events that happen”

Even the performers appreciate playing in what they call a treasured space.

Sheena Rattai is a member of folk trio Red Moon Road, the band playing the final concert of the Kamsack Arts Council’s concert season. She has been discussing the potential end of the concert series with a member of the Arts Council prior to her performance.

"There's a magic to every little space and every little community,” she said. “And it’s really beautiful to see the pride that each community takes in… something that has been around for a long time and is part of their history.”

Until the funding for the concerts is determined...patrons will cherish every last note

The Kamsack Playhouse Theatre will continue to host movies and plays as the funding for those activities remains distinct and better supplied than the funding for concerts.