REGINA -- KidSport Regina dropped off nearly 200 football and soccer balls at Albert Community School on Monday, after receiving a $2,500 grant from the Farm Credit Canada Regina Spirit Fund.

Each child that receives a ball will also be treated to a virtual training session with Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Makana Henry and Brett Levis, one of the first Saskatchewan-born athletes to suit up in a Major League Soccer game.

“We’re trying to create and opportunity for all kids from all economic backgrounds to be able to participate in sport,” said William McGee, Regina KidSport board chair. “Getting out, getting some fresh air. Helping keep the kids active even when they are not always able to be at school participating and playing around at recess.”

McGee said KidSport purchased footballs and soccer balls because they don’t require extra equipment in order to play a game. As well, both footballs and soccer balls can be used while physically distancing.

Members of the Regina Police Service and Regina Fire and Protective Services helped deliver the balls to the school.

“The kids love to see a uniform, and it’s very important to make that positive relations especially with our youth right now,” said Heather Shepard with the Regina Police Service’s cultural & community diversity unit.

Shepard said the police service has been a part of KidSport since it started in Regina and feels it’s important for it to stay involved.

“It’s always important to show a positive, proactive side, not the reactive side that some kids do see on a regular basis,” Shepard said.

In a non-COVID time, the officers would usually play with the kids when delivering the balls, but Shepard said they were still happy to be a part of a positive moment for the students.