REGINA
Regina

    • Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist

    Share

    A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision on Railway Avenue in Kindersley around 5 a.m. Saturday where a 21-year-old injured cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, an RCMP news release said.

    The man’s name has not been released, but police said he was from Kindersley, and his family has been notified.

    RCMP said the driver that struck the cyclist didn’t stay at the scene and was found at a home in Kindersley about one hour later and arrested.

    According to RCMP, 20-year-old William Jones of Kindersley has been charged with one count each of operation of a conveyance while impaired causing death, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood causing death and failing to stop for a collision causing death.

    Jones is scheduled to appear in court in Kindersley on May 21.

    RCMP said they are continuing to investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News