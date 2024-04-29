Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist

A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision on Railway Avenue in Kindersley around 5 a.m. Saturday where a 21-year-old injured cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, an RCMP news release said.

The man’s name has not been released, but police said he was from Kindersley, and his family has been notified.

RCMP said the driver that struck the cyclist didn’t stay at the scene and was found at a home in Kindersley about one hour later and arrested.

According to RCMP, 20-year-old William Jones of Kindersley has been charged with one count each of operation of a conveyance while impaired causing death, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood causing death and failing to stop for a collision causing death.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court in Kindersley on May 21.

RCMP said they are continuing to investigate.