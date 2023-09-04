Labour Day Show N Shine brings out spectrum of classics for 16th running

Rainy and smoky conditions did not deter car enthusiasts from getting out to the 16th Annual Labour Day Show N Shine.

The event was hosted by Access Communications at their headquarters in east Regina.

The yearly car show allows anyone to enter their vehicle, which brings out all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

“It’s great to see what people have done and how they have done it. It’s a spectacular spectrum of cars,” car enthusiast Brian Dusyk said.

The show has grown over the years.

In its first running, there were 180 cars.

Since then, the show has averaged around 600 vehicles.

“There’s a mix of cars. We’re seeing some of the younger guys come out with tuned cars and rat-rod you didn’t see 10 years ago,” Jim Deane, Chairman of the Labour Day Show N Shine told CTV News.

Terry and Elsa Silverson brought two cars to this year’s show.

The shows are a place to catch up with friends they many only see once a year.

“We travel from one show to the other on weekends and meet lots of new people and make friends,” said Elsa Silverson.

“It’s a great way to spend the summer.”

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Regina Food Bank.