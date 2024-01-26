REGINA
Regina

    • Late Regina police service dog receives special final send off from colleagues

    A photo of Mack from Regina police's website.
    Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) lined streets in the city Thursday for a final farewell to one of their own, service dog Mack.

    According to Regina police, Mack died following a sudden and aggressive immune system disease.

    “Everyone did everything they could for him, including our amazing partners at Careport Animal Hospital. Sadly despite these efforts he passed away,” a post to Facebook and Instagram by Regina police said.

    The posts show patrol officers lining the streets to pay their respects to Mack as a long procession of vehicles makes its way by.

    Regina police patrol officers line the street to pay tribute and day farewell to Mack. (Regina police, Instagram)

    “Today (Thursday) he and his human partner came home one final time. Thank You for your service Mack,” the post from RPS said.

    According to RPS’ website, the K9 Unit is made up of six handlers that includes a supervisor and training coordinator.

    Each officer is paired up with their own dog that works exclusively with them, however some officers use more than one animal while on duty, RPS says.

    Including Mack, there are currently eight dogs profiled on Regina police’s website.

