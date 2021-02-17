REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP have charged the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party, Travis Patron, with promoting hatred in a video police call “anti-Semitic.”

According to the RCMP, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network notified its Carlyle, Sask. detachment about a YouTube video titled "Beware the Parasitic Tribe" in June of 2019.

Police investigated the video and forwarded all evidence to the Saskatchewan Attorney General, which is required in cases involving charges of willfully promoting hate.

From April to July of 2020, RCMP were made aware of four other alleged anti-Semitic videos and other incidences of hate speech allegedly by Patron.

Patron was charged and arrested on Feb. 15 by RCMP on a charge of Willfully Promoting Hatred to an Identifiable Group.

He will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Canadian Nationalist Party was registered with Elections Canada in September 2019 and took part in the federal election that year. Candidates for the party received 281 votes, predominantly in Saskatchewan.