REGINA -- Travis Patron, the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party is charged with assaulting two women in Regina.

“I will challenge these accusations in a court of law,” Patron told CTV News.

Police say two women were approached by a man who offered them a ride home, when they decline the alleged assault occurred. Both women had visible injuries as a result and were treated in hospital.

Patron told said he denies the accusation that he offered the women a ride.

I look forward to challenging any charges in court. Thank you. — Trav Patron (@TravisPatron) November 13, 2019

The incident occurred over a week ago on Nov. 2 in the 1900 block of Victoria Ave.

Patron, 28, of Redvers is charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

He was released on conditions and will appear in court again on Nov. 25.