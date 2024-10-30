League best 9 Riders given divisional 'All-CFL' honours

The Saskatchewan Roughriders topped every team in the West Division and tied the Toronto Argonauts with nine players cracking the divisional All-CFL team.

The finalists are considered some of the best in the league in offence, defense, and special teams.

Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. continues to dominate as he was voted West Division All-CFL in two positions: halfback and special teams player.

Milligan is responsible for 111 defensive plays this season and his ranked fifth amongst the league, the first non-linebacker. He leads the CFL in interceptions with eight, and sits fourth in pass deflections with 10.

Other nominees

Quarterback Trevor Harris

Harris leads the CFL with a 108.4 quarterback efficiency rating and set the Riders’ record for single-season completion percentage (72.4). In his 11 games this season, he has completed 260 of 359 passes, for a total of 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns. The team has gone 7-4 with Harris at the helm this year.

Wide Receiver Samuel Emilis

Emilus has recorded his second straight 1,000-yard season. He is the third Rider in history to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons. The Canadian has 87 receptions for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Offensive Lineman (Guard) Logan Ferland

Ferland was one of two consistent pieces on the offensive line this season as he has suited up for all 18 games. However, he has been key in changing positions on the o-line to fill gaps from injuries. Ferland began the season at right guard where he started 11 times in the position, then moved to right tackle, and now centre for the last six games.

Defensive Lineman (Tackle) Micah Johnson

Johnson has also suited up for all 18 games this season. He has registered 28 defensive tackles, including four for loss, and six sacks. He leads the team in sacks and is tied for third amongst the league. Johnson also notably stepped in as an emergency offensive lineman in the Labour Day Classic this season. Johnson is a three-time CFL All-Star and seven-time Divisional All-Star/All-CFL.

Linebacker Jameer Thurman

Thurman has only missed one regular season game in his first year with the Roughriders. He has recorded 78 tackles, including a season-high of seven in Weeks 5 and 14. He is tied with teammate, C.J. Reavis for the league high in fumble recoveries with three.

Linebacker C.J. Reavis

Reavis has recorded an impressive 106 defensive tackles on the year and leads his team in defensive tackles with 89. His five tackles for loss are fourth overall in the league. In 17 games he has recorded five tackles or more in 11 of those.

Cornerback Marcus Sayles

Sayles has made a massive impact on defense since signing with the Riders in 2024. In his 17 games, he has recorded 57 defensive tackles, tied his career-high with four interceptions, and recorded his first career pick six back in Week 5. This is Sayles’ third divisional honour. He was named a West All-Star in 2019 and 2022. He was also a CFL All-Star in 2022.