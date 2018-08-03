

CTV Regina





SGI and the Royal Canadian Legion are considering including former RCMP members as eligible for specialty veterans license plates.

The idea came under consideration following a similar proposal and public consultations in B.C.

Dean Rochon, a veteran from Watrous, said he doesn’t think RCMP should be eligible.

“I feel a kinship with the RCMP,” Rochon said. “But I draw the line on this because that’s ours. It’s for veterans.”

SGI said the legion approached them to discuss the change.

“Along with the Armed Forces, they’re also the ones who get called out to special action duties,” Chad Wagner, provincial executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion, said.

If eligibility is granted to RCMP, it would not include other forms of police.