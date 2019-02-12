Linebacker DyShawn Davis signs with Riders
Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet (Twitter/@sskroughriders)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 2:00PM CST
International free agent linebacker DyShawn Davis has signed a one-year contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Davis spent the past three seasons with the B.C. Lions.
Davis suited up for 17 regular season games with the Lions last year, finishing fourth in the league in special teams tackles with 22. He also had 13 defensive tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.