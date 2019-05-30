A local video game creator has developed a new game will soon hit the market in Regina.

“Queen City Chaos is a retro-style, 8-bit adventure game set in Regina,” developer Kia Hutchence said. “We just announced the game a couple weeks ago, and we’ve been in development for a few months so far but probably have a year of production ahead of us.”

According to Hutchence, he created the video game to combat Regina’s mutant problem. He said he wanted to develop a video game about the city he grew up in.

"I’ve always loved my home town, and really wanted to find a way to celebrate it, build some civic pride," he said.

Hutchence is in charge of the game development. He has reached out to other local artists for help with the artwork and the music.

The game won’t be ready until 2020, but Hutchence took it to the Sask Expo, and the Game and Watch event to let some gamers try it out.

"The graphics and the feel reminds me a lighter Street Fighter or a Mortal Combat like back in the day when I used to play as a kid," said Ryan Donohue.

"It brings a sense of pride for my town," said James Perih.

Queen City Chaos will also feature a version where players can explore Regina, without the fear of mutant attack. Hutchence grew up in Regina and moved to Ontario after school because he said there weren't any jobs in the game development industry in Saskatchewan and he’d like to see that change.

"Try and make sure that the game industry started growing here and provides some opportunities for youth so that the next generation of Reginaians don’t feel like they have to leave Regina to pursue their dreams in the gaming industry,” he said.