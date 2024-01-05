Local McDonald's donates $4,000 to Yorkton's Health Foundation

Yorkton, Sask. -

The Health Foundation in Yorkton received a $4,000 donation from the local McDonald’s on Friday, which will go to purchasing new equipment at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

Throughout the month of December, the McDonald’s on Broadway Street West and the one located in Walmart in Yorkton, donated 10 cents from every hot beverage sold to the health foundation. In addition, customers were able to make donations of their own.

Amit Arora, Yorkton’s McDonald’s store supervisor, said the donation would not have been possible without the community’s support.

"We want everyone to contribute to this good cause. Even though McDonald's is supporting from their sales of hot beverages, the guests here in town, they have also supported very well too,” he said.

Because of local support from businesses and people in the community, the health foundation is able to continue fundraising and spread awareness about the services that are needed at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

"It's really important to us, it's symbolic actually in the fact that without the donations from the business community and individuals, we can't do what we do,” said Ross Fisher, executive director of The Health Foundation.

“We don't receive government funding, so all of the equipment we buy is based solely on donations that come in from individuals."

The Health Foundation said the proceeds will also help provide the supplies needed for orthopedic surgeries; a service they are bringing back to the hospital.

“We’re putting in a number of new services into the hospital, one of them happens to be orthopedic surgery,” Fisher said.

“Some of the proceeds here will help us buy orthopedic surgical equipment. We have a specialist who is coming up from Regina and he’s doing a clinic. He’ll come back in another week and do the follow up surgeries for that,” he added.

“They’re just minor orthopedic surgeries at this time, but we’re starting the orthopedic line and we’re hoping to expand that as we continue to move forward.”