Christmas will be a bit brighter for some Regina families this year, thanks to a local thrift store.

The Log House Thrift Store opened their doors to a group of children from the North Central Family Centre on Wednesday evening.

The children were given spending money, an elf helper, and the evening to shop for their loved ones.

They were free to choose any item they wanted, and then the elf helped them wrap and label the gift. Mrs. Claus also stopped in for a visit and some holiday treats.

“It's a way for us to give back to our community as well, and also afford the kids an opportunity to shop that they normally wouldn't be able to,” Cheryl Ingeberg, a volunteer at the event told CTV News.

All the money spent at the store on Wednesday night will be donated back to the North Central Family Centre.