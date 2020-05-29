REGINA -- Ward 8 councillor Mike O’Donnell says he won’t be seeking re-election when Regina residents head to the polls in November.

He’s represented Ward 8 for four consecutive terms on city council.

“I have done my best to be principled and work hard for the best interests of our community,” O’Donnell said in a news release. “Now it is time for another person to have the opportunity to listen and provide leadership for the ward.”

In his 14 years on council, O’Donnell has led summits, chaired the Olympic Torch Relay, sat as co-chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, chaired the Regina Planning Commission and worked as a board member for the Wascana Centre Authority and the Provincial Capital Commission.

“Since I was first elected, I have taken the view that it is my responsibility to ensure we have principled, accountable people on council, capable of making difficult decisions and inspiring others,” he said. “With that in mind, I encourage candidates to express their interest and welcome any potential candidates to sit with me to discuss, at length, any questions they may have about being a candidate.”

The civic election is scheduled for Nov. 9.