Low-money Maserati: Luxury car hits Sask. salvage auction

An opportunity to buy a luxury sports car from salvage in Saskatchewan is rare, but it’s one that currently exists in Regina.

A 2008 Maserati Gran Turismo has been listed by SGI Salvage with a reserve bid of $28,950 plus sales taxes if applicable. According to the listing, the car has just short of 100,000 kilometres with a CarFax available to the successful bidder.

The car runs and drives but it will require a mechanical inspection. The type of damage listed that resulted in the car being added to the salvage list is marked as “theft recovery”.

The least expensive listing for another car of the same make and model year on AutoTrader.ca is listed at $44,900.

The sealed-bid listing closes May 4.

“If you win the auction, please observe all posted speed limits,” SGI said on Twitter.

A newer Maserati is also listed on the site out of Saskatoon with less kilometres and a reserve bid of $20,000, but it’s a bit of a fixer-upper in comparison.

All vehicles listed on the site are sold as-is.

A second Maserati listed in a Sask. salvage auction is shown in a photo dated Nov. 25, 2021. (Source: SGI Salvage)