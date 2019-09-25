MOOSE JAW -- Orion Taxidermy and Steady Metalworks are putting the finishing touches on a new set of antlers for "Mac the Moose."

The City of Moose Jaw decided to get Mac a new rack so he could retake the title of World's Tallest Moose. Mac lost the title to a moose in Norway in 2015, but after a "Moosarandum of Understanding," the two countries decided Mac could be largest, and Norway's Storelgen could be the shiniest and most attractive moose.

The antlers are made out of steel and spray foam.

The new set of antlers will be unveiled on October 10.