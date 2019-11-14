REGINA -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving kicked off its 32nd annual Red Ribbon Campaign Thursday afternoon, aiming to remind people to find a safe ride home during the holiday season.

The campaign aims to help keep the sober driving message top of mind during the busy holiday season, and symbolize the importance of always driving sober. The campaign also honours the innocent victims of impaired driving.

"The fact is people are partying more, they're getting together with family. We want them to be smart about their decisions. You're going to be drinking, maybe using cannabis, be smart, get a ride home, stay the night, do whatever you need to do to make sure you don't drive impaired,” MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan said.

From November 1, 2019 to January 6, 2020, MADD Canada and community leaders will distribute over a million ribbons and red ribbon car decals to Canadians to wear and display as a reminder to: never drive impaired, plan ahead for a safe ride and call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

"I think we can't underscore the importance that we all play as friends, and family, and bystanders, when we see someone about to get behind the wheel after they've had a few drinks. We might all make good decisions not to drink and drive, but inevitably we're in the position where we have a chance to stop someone from doing that,” Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said.

Red ribbons and car decals are available through MADD Canada chapters and community leaders, as well as their website and participating sponsor outlets.