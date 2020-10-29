REGINA -- Elections Saskatchewan has reported updated mail-in ballot counts for three tight races in Saskatchewan constituencies.

New totals are available for Regina Pasqua, Regina University and Saskatoon Churchill Wildwood, however all three constituencies remain too close to call.

Results for mail-in ballots are expected to continue to be updated until final results are released on Nov. 7.

REGINA PASQUA

Saskatchewan Party: Muhammad Fiaz – Leading (4,582 votes)

New Democratic Party: Bhajan Brar – Trailing (4,196 votes)

Mail in ballots: 1,817 counted of 2,674 potential ballots, 68 rejected.

The Saskatchewan Party is the incumbent in this constituency.

REGINA UNIVERSITY

New Democratic Party: Aleana Young – Leading (3,255 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Tina Beaudry-Mellor - Trailing (3,029 votes)

Mail-in ballots: 1,370 counted of 1,814 potential ballots, 35 rejected.

Beaudry-Mellor is the incumbent in this constituency, making it a potential gain for the NDP.

SASKATOON CHURCHILL-WILDWOOD

Saskatchewan Party: Lisa Lambert – Leading (3,596 votes)

New Democratic Party: Dave McGrane – Trailing (3,193 votes)

Mail-in ballots: 1,425 counted of 2,055 potential ballots, 55 rejected.

The Saskatchewan Party is the incumbent in this constituency.