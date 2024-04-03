Majority of Sask. reservoirs full, Water Security Agency says

Nearly three quarters of Saskatchewan’s reservoirs are expected to fill by the end of spring runoff – with the majority of reservoirs experiencing issues being located in the province’s southwest.

Overall, 33 out of 45 major reservoirs in the province are near full or expected to fill – while a further six reservoirs are between 70-90 per cent full and still filling according to the Water Security Agency (WSA).

The remaining six reservoirs are not expected to fill and most can be found in the southwestern Saskatchewan.

Lake Diefenbaker, the province’s largest reservoir, supplies over 60 per cent of Saskatchewan’s water supply.

WSA implemented a conservative operating plan at Lake Diefenbaker over the winter – with the expectation of dry conditions this spring.

Lake Diefenbaker was reported to be over one meter higher than last year – and over 1.5 meters higher than the same time in 2022.

Snowpack across Saskatchewan ranged from below to well below normal.

WSA is set to provide regular updates to runoff conditions as they develop with its runoff report.