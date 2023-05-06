'Make your Mark': Inclusive art installation debuts at Regina Public Library

An art installation with a twist is currently on display at the George Bothwell Library in south Regina.

The ‘Make a Mark Exhibit’ is a partnership between the Ranch Ehrlo Society and the Regina Public Library.

The art is a group project, with everyone of every age and ability can make their own individual mark.

Most of the paintings were created by Ranch Ehlro participants while others were completed by students from local public schools.

The works will be on display for all to see at Regina’s Southland Mall till the end of May.

According to Dustin Ritter, the art facilitator at the Ranch Ehlro Society, the program allows people to get involved in the community and do a positive deed.

“So people who normally don’t have a chance to contribute to art, or maybe the motor skills to do their own work, have been able to join in wherever they want in the process, Ritter said.

“They can start it, they can do a background, and they can outline an image, and everyone can pretty much be involved in every step of the process.”

The twist to the works are revealed through their black light feature.

Underneath the immediately visible layer, is another layer full of blacks and blues, adding an extra dimension to the mystical works.