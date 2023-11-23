'Making it barrier-free': Regina city council moves ahead with amendments to meet density targets

Regina city council is moving ahead with some bylaw amendments to make it easier for developers to build homes in an attempt to meet its density intensification targets faster.

“We have incentives already,” Mayor Sandra Masters said during debate Wednesday. “This is intended to be the next incentive, making it barrier-free for [developers].”

The city has a goal to build 1,100 housing units by 2026.

To help move it forward, council approved a motion to amend some bylaws to make it easier for projects to get started.

“Through this motion, infill development becomes more plausible,” said UNBC School of Planning and Sustainability Prof. Rylan Graham. “The benefits are numerous.”

It’s a part of the federal government’s housing accelerator fund.

The city submitted a request for a $36.2 million grant to increase residential density across the city.

These amendments were suggested by the federal government in order to make it happen.

Centred in the city’s core neighbourhoods, the amendments include removing the need for council approval on building permit requests for duplexes and town houses, up to a maximum of four units.

“There is reduced urban sprawl or pressures to develop at the periphery of the city,” Graham said. “There are significant ramifications for the economic health of the city, as well as the environment and for [residents].”

The plan also removes parking minimums at multi-unit residential complexes within 800 meters of main transit routes.

Previously, it was 400 meters.

“46.7 per cent of our downtown is parking lots,” said University of Regina Assistant Prof. Vanessa Mathews. “We need a vision to reimagine this city.”

It also creates incentive programs for builders in the form of city-funded grants or property tax exemptions.

“There are a lot of empty lots in the core,” said Ward 1 Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk. “Do we prioritize areas where [the city] wants development?”

“There is more freedom to [build] a four-plex,” Masters answered.

The motion passed with unanimous support from council.

Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak was not present while Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani recused herself from the vote.

“We need to provide housing,” Masters said following the meeting. “The idea of multi-family, along bus routes, makes a lot of sense.”

“Hopefully it can drive transit ridership as well,” she added.

Further council approval on the bylaw amendments is required before projects can break ground.