REGINA -- A man died following a collision between a car and a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 9, near Yorkton.

RCMP said it responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Monday, after a southbound car collided with the rear trailer of a semi-truck.

Police said the 43-year-old driver of the car, a man from Churchbridge Sask., passed away while being transported to hospital by ambulance.

A 42-year-old woman, also from Churchbridge, who was a passenger in the car was reportedly critically injured and taken to hospital in Regina.

Police said the driver of the semi, a 67-year-old man, was reportedly not injured.

An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist, Yorkton RCMP Traffic Services, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service assisted in the investigation.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.