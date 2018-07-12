

CTV Regina





A man has been arrested after he brought a gun into the Peepeekisis Medical Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

File Hills police say they received a call around 3:35 p.m. about an active shooter in the medical centre. Police say the suspect walked out of the front door carrying a rifle when officers arrived and tried to walk towards a truck. Officers confronted him at gun point, and police say the man was agitated and combative.

According to police, officers tried to handle the situation verbally, but eventually had to use bear spray on the man to take him into custody.

Police say no one was shot inside the medical centre, but one woman did suffer some non-life-threatening injuries. Two officers also sustained minor injuries.

Patrick Charles Bird, 38, is facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Friday.