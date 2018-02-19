

A man was taken into custody on Sunday night after leading police on a chase through Regina.

Police were called to the industrial area in northeast Regina around 9:10 p.m. after reports of a stolen vehicle. Police tried to stop the vehicle on Albert Street north. Eventually the vehicle stopped at Albert Street and College Avenue after it hit a police vehicle.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.