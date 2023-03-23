Man arrested after claiming to have gun on Regina city bus
A man who claimed to have a gun while on a Regina city bus has been arrested without incident.
Regina Police Service (RPS) said they received a call around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday.
The bus was stopped at University Drive where the man was arrested, RPS said.
Police are currently searching for a gun, a news release said.
An alert was sent out throughout the University of Regina telling people on campus to avoid the Kramer Boulevard entrance as well as the south and west sides of campus.
According to one person on campus who spoke to CTV News, an "all clear" was given about five minutes after the alert was sent out.
RPS said no one was injured.
More details to come…
