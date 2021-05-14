REGINA -- A man is facing charges after a worker at a Regina COVID-19 isolation unit in a downtown hotel was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said it was dispatched to the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue around 3 p.m.

A 56-year-old woman who works in the isolation unit told police she went outside on her break and had a verbal exchange with a man, who was part of a group of protestors. She alleges the man hit her in the head with a sign.

The suspect was placed under arrest and was subsequently charged.

A 62-year-old man has been charged with Assault with a Weapon. He will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Sept. 13, 2021.