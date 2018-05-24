Man charged in Regina's fourth murder of 2018
Police are investigating after a man's body was found on the 1100 block of Retallack Street on May 23.
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 10:04AM CST
A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with Regina’s fourth homicide of 2018.
Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Retallack Street around 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the body of a man.
Brent Stacee Creely, 26, of Regina has been charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm.
Richard William Snyder, 33, has also been charged with possession of a firearm in connection with the case.
Both men appeared in court on Thursday morning.