A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with Regina’s fourth homicide of 2018.

Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Retallack Street around 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the body of a man.

Brent Stacee Creely, 26, of Regina has been charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm.

Richard William Snyder, 33, has also been charged with possession of a firearm in connection with the case.

Both men appeared in court on Thursday morning.