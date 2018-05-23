

Regina police and the chief coroner are investigating a death in North Central Regina overnight Wednesday.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Retallack Street around 1:15 a.m. Police say a man was found dead inside the home. Additional officers and the chief coroner were also called to the home to assist in the investigation.

According to police, the man has been identified and they are working to notify his next-of-kin. His name isn’t being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.