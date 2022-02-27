Man charged with arson in connection to Feb. 26 fire

Troy Whitehawk, a 33 year-old from Regina is facing one charge of arson with disregard for human life.

The charge is in connection with a fire Saturday at a residence on the 3700 block of Dewdney Ave.

RPS responded to a call to assist Regina Fire and Protective Services just before noon on Saturday.

By the time police arrived, all residents were safely evacuated from the residence on Dewdney Ave. but the blaze did damage the property according to a news release from RPS.

The police began their investigation and quickly learned from witnesses that the fire had been set by a man who then fled south towards Mosaic Stadium.

The witnesses identified the man by his name according to RPS.

Whitehawk was found in the surrounding area by police and arrested without incident.

Further investigation led to him being charged RPS said in their release.

Whitehawk will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday, Feb. 28.