Man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter makes first court appearance

RCMP issued a Canada-wide warrant for 52-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson on Jan. 21, 2022. (Supplied: RCMP) RCMP issued a Canada-wide warrant for 52-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson on Jan. 21, 2022. (Supplied: RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener