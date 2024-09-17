Two hurt after semis collide near Holdfast, Sask.

REGINA
    Drivers can expect delays heading north on Highway 2 following a collision of two semis.

    On Tuesday morning, RCMP were called to a two vehicle collision on Highway 2 about 1.5 kilometres south of the turnoff to Holdfast, Sask. around 9:30, a news release said.

    Local fire and EMS also attended the scene, both semi drivers were taken to hospital with injuries described by RCMP as non-life-threatening.

    RCMP did not say how long road restrictions would be in place at the scene but advised people to use the Highway Hotline for updates.

    As of 10:13 a.m., the hotline reported one lane traffic through the area with police on scene.

    Holdfast, Sask. is about 100 kilometres northwest of Regina. 

