

CTV Regina





A 71-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Elcapo on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a gravel road in the area around 4 p.m. after reports that a westbound pick-up truck had been struck by a northbound semi hauling gravel.

The victim and lone occupant of the pick-up was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital in Broadview, where he died.

The driver of the semi was not injured.