REGINA -- A man has died after being struck by a Regina Transit bus on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The collision took place in the 2300 block of Broad Street, RPS said in a news release. When police arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the roadway being attended by EMS.

Police were notified the man died in hospital, around 2:30 p.m.

No further details are available at this time. Police said they are in the process of identifying the victim and notifying his next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Southbound Broad Street was closed between College Avenue and 15th Avenue while police investigated, but traffic flow has returned to normal in the area.