

CTV Regina





Police have arrested and charged a man after a SWAT call on Thursday night.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 600 block of McTavish Street around 9:45 p.m. after an investigation by the Street Gang Unit.

Police found guns and ammunition in the residence.

Brendan Irvine Starr, 37, is facing multiple charges, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.