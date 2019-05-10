Man facing gun charges after SWAT call
CTV Regina
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 7:47AM CST
Police have arrested and charged a man after a SWAT call on Thursday night.
Officers executed a search warrant in the 600 block of McTavish Street around 9:45 p.m. after an investigation by the Street Gang Unit.
Police found guns and ammunition in the residence.
Brendan Irvine Starr, 37, is facing multiple charges, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.