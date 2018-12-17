

CTV Regina





A man is facing numerous gun related charges after he was arrested on south Albert Street over the weekend.

Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Albert Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. They arrested two men and a woman from inside.

Further investigation led them to seize guns, ammunition and drugs.

Justin Joseph Lloyd Thompson, 33, of Regina has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of careless use of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime, possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and a number of other gun related charges.

Tawnya Deal, 25, of Regina has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

The second man was released without charges.