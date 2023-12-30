REGINA
Regina

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Regina

A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

A 47-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on Friday night.

Officers were called to the back lane of the 1200 block of Athol Street for a report of an injured man around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to be hit by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver did not remain on scene. Traffic was shut down but has since been cleared.

Traffic collision investigators and members from the Forensic Identification Unit were also on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News