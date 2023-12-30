Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Regina

A 47-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on Friday night.

Officers were called to the back lane of the 1200 block of Athol Street for a report of an injured man around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to be hit by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver did not remain on scene. Traffic was shut down but has since been cleared.

Traffic collision investigators and members from the Forensic Identification Unit were also on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.