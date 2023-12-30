Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Regina
A 47-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on Friday night.
Officers were called to the back lane of the 1200 block of Athol Street for a report of an injured man around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to be hit by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver did not remain on scene. Traffic was shut down but has since been cleared.
Traffic collision investigators and members from the Forensic Identification Unit were also on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shelling kills 14 in Russia's city of Belgorod following Moscow's aerial attacks across Ukraine
Shelling in the centre of the Russian border city of Belgorod killed 14 people, including two children, and injured 108 others Saturday, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police
A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
Revellers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year's Eve ball drop
With throngs of revellers set to usher in the new year under the bright lights of Times Square, officials and organizers say they are prepared to welcome the crowds and ensure their safety.
First-of-its-kind cancer care treatment machine ready for the new year
After years of fundraising, decades of testing and a recent Health Canada approval, Canada’s East Coast is now home to a new state-of-the-art machine expected to provide a faster, more precise and targeted cancer treatment.
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
Israeli warplanes struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza on Saturday, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international ceasefire calls over mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement in the enclave.
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
Houthis show no sign of ending 'reckless' Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
Yemen’s Houthi rebels show no signs of ending their "reckless" attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, the top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East said Saturday, even as more nations join the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic begins to pick up.
Saskatoon
-
'You can save a family': Sask. Advocates encourage residents to find a safe ride home on New Year's Eve
With New Year’s Eve just days away, advocates are reminding the public to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.
-
Saskatchewan Rush gear up for New Year's Eve showdown at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre is set to be buzzing on New Year's Eve as fans eagerly await the Saskatchewan Rush's upcoming game.
-
Saskatoon man charged following 6 months of investigation into drug trafficking
A 60-year-old man has been charged following six months of investigation into illicit drug trafficking in northern Saskatchewan communities.
Winnipeg
-
'The work is incredibly important': How a Winnipeg woman has been helping in Ukraine
Home for the holidays has taken on a whole new meaning for a Winnipeg woman who has spent more than a year in Ukraine rebuilding schools and helping students.
-
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
Calgary
-
Police searching for vehicle after road rage incident in S.W. Calgary
Calgary police responded to a southwest parking lot on Friday night after a road rage incident.
-
Trent Cull named to AHL all-star coaching staff as Wranglers shut down Abbotsford 5-0
The Calgary Wranglers bounced back Friday night against Abbotsford, and then celebrated when their coach was named to the AHL all-star team.
-
Huge waves to hit California coast for third day, bringing flooding and life-threatening conditions
Massive waves and coastal flooding are wreaking havoc for a third day in many of California’s coastal communities, where extreme conditions have forced water rescues, washed away cars and injured a handful of enthralled onlookers.
Edmonton
-
Scene cleared following early morning 2-vehicle crash on 50 Street
Traffic is now clear on 50 Street at 41st Avenue SW after an early Saturday morning two-vehicle collision in Edmonton.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Man pronounced dead following shooting in Hamilton
A Hamilton man has been pronounced dead following a shooting on Friday night.
-
Gas prices in Toronto to rise in 2024, but only temporarily. Here's why
It’s likely that Canada will see a slight spike in gas prices in the New Year but an expert expects the cost to eventually normalize, keeping the price of filling up stable well into 2024.
-
Yorkville condo was stash house used by Hells Angels for $5 million in cash: documents
A condo in the tiny Toronto neighbourhood of Yorkville was used as a stash house for upwards of $5 million in cash by a group of Hells Angels operating an underground gambling ring, and their neighbours may have had no idea, according to documents filed in court and obtained by CTV News.
Ottawa
-
Person jumps from fourth-floor balcony to escape flames after fire near the ByWard Market
16 residents of an apartment near the ByWard Market have been displaced after a two-alarm fire last night.
-
3.6 magnitude earthquake felt north of Ottawa-Gatineau
A small 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck western Quebec early Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
Vancouver
-
2 flu-related child deaths in B.C., as province sees rise in infections
Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.
-
B.C. Conservatives aiming for top prize in 2024, while Greens hoping to triple seat count
For the first time in decades there were four official parties sitting in the B.C. Legislature sparking lively debates on a range of controversial topics.
-
Litter of 6 puppies surrendered to BC SPCA just before Christmas
Six puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA just three days before Christmas — adding more strain to their already busy holiday season.
Montreal
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
Quebec public sector strikes could inspire others, as workers grow more combative
A successful resolution to Quebec's massive public sector strikes could serve as an inspiration to other workers in the province and elsewhere, a labour policy researcher said Friday after two union groups took major steps toward settling agreements with the government.
-
Woman becomes millionaire after lucky royal flush at Gatineau casino
Ashley Sandra Ghavami will long remember last Thursday evening after she scored the jackpot from a rare royal flush in spades.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Conservatives aiming for top prize in 2024, while Greens hoping to triple seat count
For the first time in decades there were four official parties sitting in the B.C. Legislature sparking lively debates on a range of controversial topics.
-
Victoria Christmas Bird Count records more than 85K birds, 143 separate species
Four hundred volunteers scoured trails, beaches and backyard feeders during this year's Victoria Christmas Bird Count.
-
3 families displaced by Port McNeill fire, man credited with alerting people remains in hospital
A B.C. woman is grateful the emergency department was open in Port McNeill when her brother needed it most — as, she says, he suffered burns in a house fire that displaced three families the day before Christmas.
Atlantic
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Investigation into May’s destructive wildfires in Upper Tantallon, N.S., remains active: DNRR
Seven months after more than 150 homes were destroyed in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, the province’s Natural Resources and Renewables Department is still saying very little about their investigation into what may have caused the devastating wildfire.
-
Fuel future: Are Maritime petroleum prices headed toward stability?
A petroleum analyst predicts gas pump prices in Nova Scotia and other provinces could stabilize in 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Kitchener
-
Fatal townhouse fire in Kitchener under investigation
One person is dead after a townhouse fire in Kitchener.
-
Family wants DoorDash to pay after driver crashes into house
The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.
-
'They failed me': Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020 now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.