Man killed following collision between tractor, train that caused derailment near Gerald, Sask.

A man from the Esterhazy area is dead after a tractor and train collided causing a derailment Wednesday afternoon north of Gerald, Sask., RCMP said.

According to an RCMP news release, an undetermined number of train cars derailed. Police say no spills were reported to them other than dried/material goods.

RCMP said Range Road 1322 will remain closed until Thursday morning while a collision reconstructionist investigates.

The public is asked to avoid the area, RCMP said.

RCMP did not release the victim’s name or age.

Gerald, Sask. is about 250 kilometres east of Regina near the Manitoba border.