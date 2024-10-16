Man killed in collision between tractor, train that caused derailment near Gerald, Sask.

A man from the Esterhazy area is dead after a tractor and train collided causing a derailment Wednesday afternoon north of Gerald, Sask., RCMP said.

CN Rail said one locomotive and about 20 cars were derailed while also confirming that no dangerous goods were spilled.

The company also said its employees involved were taken to hospital for "examination and care."

RCMP said Range Road 1322 will remain closed until Thursday morning while a collision reconstructionist investigates.

The public is asked to avoid the area, RCMP said.

RCMP did not release the victim’s name or age.

Gerald, Sask. is about 250 kilometres east of Regina near the Manitoba border.