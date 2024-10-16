REGINA
Regina

    • Man killed in collision between tractor, train that caused derailment near Gerald, Sask.

    Share

    A man from the Esterhazy area is dead after a tractor and train collided causing a derailment Wednesday afternoon north of Gerald, Sask., RCMP said.

    CN Rail said one locomotive and about 20 cars were derailed while also confirming that no dangerous goods were spilled.

    The company also said its employees involved were taken to hospital for "examination and care." 

    RCMP said Range Road 1322 will remain closed until Thursday morning while a collision reconstructionist investigates.

    The public is asked to avoid the area, RCMP said.

    RCMP did not release the victim’s name or age.

    Gerald, Sask. is about 250 kilometres east of Regina near the Manitoba border. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel’s most wanted man.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News