REGINA -- A Quebec man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the scene approximately two kilometres east of Mortlach, Sask., around 2:30 p.m. A westbound motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Montreal, Que., was flown to hospital by STARS with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.