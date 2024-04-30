Here are Regina's main projects for the 2024 construction season

As Regina’s construction season officially kicks off for 2024 – here’s where residents can expect to see crews and traffic restrictions this summer.

At an event on Tuesday, the city officially kicked off the 2024 construction season, revealing an investment of $282 million will go toward improvements to transportation, water, wastewater, drainage facilities as well as parks and recreation.

Dewdney Ave

The Dewdney Avenue revitalization project has already kicked off, covering the area between Albert and Broad Street. The two year project will aim to make the stretch more aesthetically pleasing and safer for pedestrians.

In addition, the city, provincial and federal governments have committed a combined $32 million to overhaul “The Yards.” The city originated the piece of land directly south of Dewdney Avenue approximately a decade ago.

The revitalization may include rental properties, businesses and even a potential recreation centre.

Water Network Expansion

Work on the second year of Regina’s water main expansion project has already gotten underway.

The three year, $167 million project includes a new water pumping station, storage reservoirs and an 8.4 kilometre long water main – promising a long-term solution to support growth in Regina.

The expansion is said to allow the city to support a population of 310,000 residents – while further expansions will allow for 500,000 residents.

The pumping station and reservoirs located at 2605 Redbear Avenue East are expected to finish construction in 2026 – while the project also includes upgrades to lights and the planting of trees near Ring Road.

Traffic restrictions for the project are expected between March and November and will include regular closures, lane restrictions and speed reductions between McDonald Street and Ross Avenue on Ring Road.

11th Avenue

Construction on the revitalization of 11thl Avenue in the heart of downtown is expected to get underway early in May.

The four year effort is expected to cost a total of $8 million and includes upgrades to the roadway, streetscape, sidewalks, underground infrastructure, lighting, traffic signals and pedestrian improvements.

The project wrapped up work early last September – following “higher than expected costs” being reported.

The city has released details concerning alternative bus stops while construction proceeds.

Other efforts

More details about other specific projects will be provided closer to their start date, according to the city.

Additionally, over $16.5 million will improve approximately 16.5 kilometres of residential roads over the course of 2024.

Since 2015, the Residential Road Renewal Program has improved 192.9 kilometres of road through an investment of $124.4 million.

According to the city, there are approximately 1,226 kilometres of roads and 1,770 kilometres of sidewalks in Regina.

In 2023, the city committed $113 million to infrastructure projects.

--With files from Mick Favel, Donovan Maess and Hallee Mandryk.