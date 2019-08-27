A man on the Fishing Lake First Nation was shot and killed by an RCMP officer on Tuesday.

According to the RCMP, officers from the Wadena Detachment were responding to a call of a disturbance outside a residence around 1:23 p.m.

A caller told police they knew the man, adding he was armed with a knife.

Two police officers immediately responded, and called for assistance after at least one police officer fired their gun. The man was injured and was declared deceased at the scene by EMS.

The police officers were not injured.

Out of respect for the family, police are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

Saskatchewan RCMP has asked the Moose Jaw Police Service to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The RCMP has also asked the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer to assess the quality of the external investigation.