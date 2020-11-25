REGINA -- A man in Regina has been charged with assault with a weapon after he was told to wear a mask at a store.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the man was asked to leave the store for not wearing a mask. He had returned showing a knife, threatening to harm the staff.

The alleged incident took place Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. at a store on the 2100 block of Broad Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located the 32-year-old man, who police said actively resisted arrest. Police took him into custody and charged him. They also recovered the knife.

The man faces two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and resist arrest.

He will make his first appearance in court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.