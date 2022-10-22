Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police

A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.

Prior to the shooting on the evening of Oct. 21, the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) determined through an investigation that firearms were present in a house on the 800 block of 4th Avenue NW.

A search warrant for the home was issued and police responded to the area.

Members of the Regina Police Service Tactical Unit were activated to support the search, according to an MJPS news release.

However, before the unit arrived, a man left the house and fired a handgun at MJPS officers before fleeing the area. No one was injured in the shooting, police noted.

According to the release, police created a perimeter while tactical unit and canine unit members began to search the area for the suspect.

At around 9:50 p.m., gunshots were reported near a house on the 300 block of Ross Street W, MJ police said.

Officers responded to the area and found the suspect in a backyard on Ross Street.

Crisis negotiators spoke with the suspect and managed to convince him to peacefully surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody at 10:36 p.m. without further incident, police explained.

The emergency alert issued for the incident was cancelled at 11 p.m.

Jirard Saddleback, a 32-year-old man from Calgary, is currently charged with attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

MJ police noted several other potential charges against Saddleback are being investigated.

Saddleback was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large in Calgary.

Saddleback is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court for these charges on Monday, Oct. 24.

Three men and one woman were also arrested in connection with the incident, according to the news release.

Police said charges are pending for these arrests as the investigation continues.

Moose Jaw Police reported that there is no further risk related to the shooting and no member of the public was injured during the incident.