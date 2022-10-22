Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police

A flashing light on top of a police cruiser is seen in this stock image. (Shutterstock) A flashing light on top of a police cruiser is seen in this stock image. (Shutterstock)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener