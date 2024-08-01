Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.

On June 13, Constantin Turcoane turned himself in to police to face charges for the sexual assault that allegedly occurred when he was a priest at a church in Lennard, Manitoba, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release issued Thursday.

Police say a woman in her 60s reported the assault to the Russell detachment in March. She told officers she had been sexually assaulted multiple times over the course of two years by Turcoane when she was a parishioner at St. Elijah Romanian Orthodox Church.

At the time of the assaults she was 11 and 12 years old, the RCMP said.

Investigators took statements from multiple people, conducted a search of historic church records and liaised with “church-related organizations to obtain further investigative material,” according to the RCMP.

“A warrant of arrest was issued for Turcoane for Rape (1970) and Sexual Intercourse Under 14 (1970),” police said.

Turcoane turned himself into police, and has been released with a court date.

Investigators believe there are other survivors. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Russell RCMP detachment.