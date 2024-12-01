Manz verdict still unknown as jury deliberations enter third day

The case of Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz sits in limbo as the court still awaits the jury’s verdict Sunday morning.

First arrested in April of 2021, Manz faces allegations stemming from incidents spanning more than a decade from seven separate former clients he provided chiropractic treatment.

The trial began on Nov. 4 and has stretched out nearly a month. Proceedings saw all seven complainants, the accused and multiple expert witnesses take the stand.

Sunday marked the third day of deliberations with the jury being sequestered around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

As of Sunday morning, total deliberation time has reached nearly 20 hours.

A unanimous verdict is required for each of the seven counts separately before sequestering may end and their decisions made public.

The court says the jury retired at 9 p.m. Friday evening, bringing a brief pause to discussion until Saturday morning when deliberations continued.

Each member remained sequestered overnight away from electronic devices, news or social media and the general public.

The same occurred Saturday night with still no verdict decided.