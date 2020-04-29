REGINA -- Saskatchewan residents aren’t allowed to gather in groups of more than 10 people, even if physical distancing is maintained properly.

The province said it’s aware of recent events in the province where organizers though they could go ahead as long as people could stay two metres apart. However, the province says group events aren’t allowed and gatherings with more than 10 people violate the public health order.

At the province’s daily update on Wednesday afternoon, Premier Scott Moe said the plan to re-open the province isn’t an invitation to relax public health orders.

“That is a complete misinterpretation of what we’ve been saying,” Moe said.

He said everyone must continue to continue to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The province says residents should only meet with a maximum of 10 other people within an extended household group and maintain two metres of physical distancing.

People in Saskatchewan are allowed to build “virtual households” with one or two other households, but the province says those groups must stay consistent.

“You can increase your sphere of socialization, but it has to be two households, the same two friends,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “That can’t be random mixing because that really wouldn’t be a safe thing at this point.”

Moe added the province is being “methodical” about opening the province as the weather warms.

“We can expand our household a little bit, but we need to be very careful with how we expand our circle of contact,” Moe said.

The premier added he wants people to be safe when going outdoors.

Shahab said things cannot go back to they were before.

“We all have to live, work and play in the new normal,” he said.

Shahab added that people shouldn’t expand their households in areas with current outbreaks, like La Loche or Lloydminster.

Health officials say you should also be aware of who you’ve spent time with in the last two weeks, since those people would need to be contacted by public health if you test positive for COVID-19.

Moe said most people are following the public health orders and that's helping keep Saskatchewan's curve flat.

"Our collective success is only due to the high degree of personal responsibility that we have put on each of us," he said.

Anyone experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact HealthLine 811 or take the self-assessment tool to determine if they need to take a COVID-19 test.