'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies

Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.

According to a social media post from the RSO on Wednesday, Sawa died peacefully at home with his family after having been ill for some time.

The RSO said Sawa has left a legacy throughout his time with the organization from 1997 to 2016.

He was the Conductor Emeritus for the RSO and last conducted in January 2023 with the Golden Age of Hollywood Concert.

“The family is gathered together now and asks for privacy at this time to process this massive loss,” the post read.

The post said information on a remembrance service will be provided later.

The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) also shared in their condolences on Sawa’s passing. Sawa was also part of the SSO from 2010 to 2015.

“We are grateful for his impact on the SSO, and the Saskatchewan music community. He will be remembered fondly by so many, as he made everyone feel welcome on and off the stage,” the post read.