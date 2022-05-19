Masters and Trudeau discuss funding for infrastructure during recent Ottawa visit

Existing and future funding for infrastructure projects from the federal government was one of the main topics Mayor Sandra Masters discussed with Justin Trudeau during her recent trip to Ottawa.

Masters said she acknowledged the city’s appreciation for funding from Ottawa to help with projects like the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant upgrades along with the railroad line relocation near the Winnipeg Street overpass.

“We also spent time talking about the further infrastructure they we’re pursuing and continuing to look to the federal government as a partner in financing,” Masters said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Masters said she felt all-in-all it was a productive meeting and discussion and is pleased with how talks unfolded.

Reconciliation, economic recovery and carbon capture underground storage were also topics the two covered.

“In terms of our mutual focus on economic recovery, it’s very much there. It’s a long history that municipalities, as well as provinces, have had with the federal government in terms of funding major projects,” she said.

Masters originally did not plan to meet with Trudeau and was in Ottawa for other business when about 30 minutes became available for the two to meet.

Masters’ trip was inspired by members of council and both the Warehouse and Downtown Business Improvement Districts who have been seeking opportunities to learn from other cities on a variety of topics, ranging from heritage to downtown activation.