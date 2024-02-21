REGINA
Regina

    • Meet Gator, the newest K9 team recruit with Regina police

    Gator, the newest K9 team recruit, is going through canine training. (Photo source: Regina Police X page) Gator, the newest K9 team recruit, is going through canine training. (Photo source: Regina Police X page)
    The Regina Police Service (RPS) has introduced their newest K9 team recruit, Gator.

    In a social media post, RPS said Gator is undergoing basic training so he can provide service to the community.

    The almost four month old puppy will go through the 16 to 18 week course where he and his handler are paired together to learn the proper functions to become a police dog.

    According to RPS, the team must “qualify” at the end of their course to the Saskatchewan Provincial Standard for Police Dogs.

    The RPS canine unit is made up of six handlers, who are partnered with their own dog. Some handlers use more than one dog and some are kept as drug detection dogs (DDD) when they can’t function as a police service dog (PSD) anymore.

