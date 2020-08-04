REGINA -- It has been four days since Tristen Durocher arrived at the legislative building to press the government for a suicide prevention strategy.

After walking all the way from La Ronge, Durocher has been camping near the building. The government is trying to arrange a meeting to hear his concerns.

Durocher said the front line workers in northern Saskatchewan would like to speak with rural and remote health minister Warren Kaeding.

“This meeting would be better hosted in the north with the people who are working on the front lines with the crisis response teams,” Durocher said.

“They decided to come and meet with a 24-year-old fiddle player who is already on their front lawn, so I’ll give that to them.”

The government would rather Durocher not be in the park.

So far, park authorities have ticketed him for illegal camping. Regina police say it’s trying to work with both sides.

The province is searching for a resolution.

“We certainly understand that there’s a tragedy when anyone loses their life, especially by suicide and respect the fact that Mr. Durocher has come to the legislature to express his concern about that,” said Deputy Premier Gordon Wyant.

Saskatchewan has a suicide prevention plan but not a strategy. The province says this allows for flexibility.

A strategy, however, would require government adhere to a plan, which is something the NDP considers crucial.

“I think that’s a really important mission and message and I hope that the government will be willing to listen and move on this,” said NDP leader Ryan Meili.

The camp could stay in the park indefinitely if a resolution isn’t made.